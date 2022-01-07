‘Organized Crime’: How Do You Feel About Stabler vs. Wheatley 2.0? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 10 “Nemesis.”]

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) just can’t escape Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) on Law & Order: Organized Crime, but is that a good thing for the show?

After a mistrial, Richard became free when the DA’s office chose not to move forward with a re-trial. And then in the winter premiere, Stabler found out that Richard is not only working with the FBI, but he also was going to be working with the Organized Crime task force to bring in escaped convicts, including hacker Sebastian McClane (Robin Lord Taylor). And if looks could kill… Richard would’ve been dead the moment Stabler saw him.

But, the detective insisted, “my feelings have nothing to do with anything. He’s making a fool out of you, out of all of us.” And, it turned out, he was right. Richard was behind the jail break. He had Sebastian brought to him and Angela (Tamara Taylor) — who was quick to tell the hacker she’s Richard’s ex-wife — and we learned that they met on the prison transfer bus. Sebastian had thought Richard was crazy when he said he planned to break him out of prison. “Richard’s many things, but he’s not crazy,” Angela said.

Speaking of Angela, Richard may now be wise to the fact that she’s fully recovered from him having her poisoned last season, but she kept up the ruse while meeting with Stabler. The only problem? She caught a glass he knocked over way too smoothly for him not to take note. “It’s almost like witnessing a miracle,” he commented, which could spell trouble for her. With Angela and Richard seemingly working together, might it actually be Stabler vs. Wheatleys in Season 2?

For now, the detective’s focus is on Richard. “Man starts fire to take credit for putting it out,” Stabler said when he realized what the FBI’s consultant had done. “Man starts fire, I’m going to prove it.”

And as the promo for the next episode, “As Nottingham Was To Robin Hood,” reveals, it looks like the men are going after each other. “Detective Stabler ruined my life,” Richard says. “I plan to burn this city to the ground.” But does that include the cyber-attacks on the city and possibly visiting — or sending someone to visit — Stabler’s mother, Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn)? It seems that Stabler thinks so, since he threatens him, with a gun to his face, “if you ever come anywhere near my family, I’ll kill you.”

But considering we already watched Stabler vs. Richard in Season 1 (and during the crossover trial with SVU), how do you feel about seeing it again in the second of the three parts of Season 2? Does it have to end with Richard being taken down for his crimes, something that hasn’t happened yet, or is it more fun to have the two continue to antagonize one another for as long as McDermott will be part of the show? Let us know in the poll below.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC