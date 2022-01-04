‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Tamara Taylor Teases Angela & Richard Co-Parenting

Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor) is once again fooling everyone — or at least trying to — on Law & Order: Organized Crime. But for how long will her daughter Dana (Christina Marie Karis) be the only one who knows she’s recovered from the poisoning her ex-husband Richard (Dylan McDermott) ordered?

“Not for long,” Taylor tells TV Insider. At first, it made sense for her to maintain the cover; she’d seemingly not even recognized ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino) before Richard’s trial in the crossover with SVU. That was “absolute self-preservation and to protect her family, her daughter specifically, because if Richard knows that she is well, she’s a threat again, unless she’s allied with him.”

That changes now that Dana’s on the police’s radar for framing Detective Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) son for murder. Richard will find out the truth, Taylor confirms, explaining, “they kind of have to ally because they must make sure that Dana runs for cover and stays under cover so that she doesn’t get nabbed. So they have to kind of co-parent and I think at that point — how hilarious amidst all this they’re still co co-parenting — it just makes more sense for her to reveal to Richard where she’s really at.”

But we already know that won’t change their relationship. “If your husband’s killed your son, and then tries to kill you twice, there’s not much going back,” she says. “I’d be willing to wage a guess that she’d like to see him dead if she could. She’s too smart for that, but whatever she’s up to, I don’t think she’s in love with Richard.”

Taylor also teases that her favorite scene with Angela and Richard involves Sebastian McClane (Robin Lord Taylor), a notorious hacker known as Constantine. She can’t say more, but we do know that McClane is a recurring character who first shows up in the January 6 winter premiere, as one of the high-security convicts at large following a prison break. It’s up to the Organized Crime task force — with the FBI bringing in Richard as a specialist (watch the promo below) — to bring them in.

As for what else to expect from Angela moving forward, Taylor can only say that lying about what’s going on and trying to make sure Dana is OK aren’t Angela’s biggest challenges. “I just know where it appears to be going and it’s pretty wild,” she promises.

Considering her feelings for Stabler (as she admitted on the stand during trial) and her role in Kathy’s (Isabel Gillies) murder, might we see any interactions between Angela and his family? “I’ve got an idea of why she’s going in the direction she’s going. I don’t know how they’re going to resolve it,” Taylor says. “So there may be an opportunity to meet his family if it goes where I think it may go. That is a possibility.”

