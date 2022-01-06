‘Ted Lasso’ Star Teases Beginning of Season 3 Production, Says ‘Here We Go’

It’s always a good time when the gang from Ted Lasso gets together, but star Brendan Hunt is sure to have fans buzzing with his latest social media post featuring him and costar Jason Sudeikis.

In the selfie posted to Instagram, Hunt grins on a tarmac where Sudeikis squats down in the background with a wide-mouthed smile and excited stance. The image is captioned, “Here We Go.” While there are no other real details revealed, the private plane behind them suggests that it’s time for Ted Lasso Season 3.

Following the show’s success at this year’s Emmys with performance wins for Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein along with Outstanding Comedy Series, Ted Lasso has been on a high. And the recent conclusion of its second season has surely left fans wanting more.

Thankfully, this post suggests that production is about to get underway in England and would align with Season 2’s schedule as Kola Bokinni who plays AFC Richmond player Isaac McAdoo, teased in January of 2021 that production had resumed following the show’s freshman season.

Ted Lasso was renewed for Season 3 back in 2020, not long after the show’s Season 1 run on Apple TV+. Since the show’s debut, Ted Lasso has become a hopeful series and character for fans to look to during tough times.

For those less acquainted with the emotional comedy, Ted Lasso tells the story of an American football coach who is recruited to helm an English football team known as AFC Richmond. The fish out of water tale has struck a chord with many, making the Season 3 return that much more exciting.

Stay tuned for possible updates as production likely gets underway in the U.K.

