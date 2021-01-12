'Ted Lasso' Star Teases the Start of Production on Season 2

Something sure to put a smile on viewers' faces is the return to production for Apple TV+'s charming comedyTed Lasso.

One star confirmed the beginning of filming via Twitter. Kola Bokinni, the actor who portrays AFC Richmond player Isaac, posted, "Happy season 2 start day #tedlasso." The hit series has already been renewed through Season 3 on the streamer.

Happy season 2 start day #tedlasso 🎥 🍎 📺 — Kola Bokinni (@KolaBokinni) January 11, 2021

The show tells the story of American coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who is picked to helm a football club in England by AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). What unravels is a true fish-out-of-water tale.

After finding his footing coaching a team on a game he knew nothing about, Lasso's AFC Richmond went into relegation after losing their final match for the season. Despite believing he'd be fired, Ted was kept on by Rebecca to continue leading the team.

While no plot details have been revealed for Season 2, it's likely the story will focus on getting the team out of relegation with a promotion. We're ready for the laughs and challenges ahead, because as team member Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) would say, "Football is life."

Ted Lasso, Season 1 streaming now, Apple TV+