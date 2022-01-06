‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli Joins ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast

Michael Imperioli, best known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in mob series The Sopranos, is returning to HBO as he joins Mike White‘s comedy-drama The White Lotus.

As first reported by Deadline, Imperioli is set to play Dominic Di Grasso, a character staying at the White Lotus resort with his elderly father and son, a recent college graduate. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member confirmed for the show’s second season, though it was previously reported that Season 1 star Jennifer Coolidge will return.

The White Lotus, which debuted in July 2021, revolves around a week in the life of vacationers at a luxurious Hawaiian resort. The first season explored the dark secrets hidden beneath the so-called perfect lives of the holiday-goers and the hotel’s cheerful staff.

In addition to Coolidge, the first season also starred Connie Britton (Nashville), Murray Barlett (Looking), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Steve Zahn (Mad Dogs), Fred Hechinger (The Underground Railroad), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Jake Lacy (High Fidelity), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), and Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice).

Following strong ratings and critical acclaim, the show was picked up for a second season. The series will take on an anthology format, with each season focusing on a different group of travelers during their stay at the White Lotus resort.

Imperioli most recently starred in the NBC crime drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, where he played Rick Sellitto, a veteran NYPD detective. He also narrated the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark and starred in Regina King‘s 2020 film One Night in Miami. Imperioli will next be seen in the Hulu comedy series This Fool.

