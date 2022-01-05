2022 Grammys Postponed Due to Omicron Surge

Another awards show has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which were set to take place on Monday, January 31, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, have been postponed due to the Omicron variant. A new date has yet to be set for the ceremony for which Trevor Noah is scheduled to return as host.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” reads the joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

The nominations for the 2022 Grammys were revealed in November 2021. Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations, followed by eight each for Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo received seven nominations each.

The Grammys are just the latest awards show to be affected by COVID-19; the Critics Choice Awards, also scheduled for this month, have also been postponed. A new date has yet to be set for that either.