‘Pam & Tommy’: Sebastian Stan & Lily James Transform in First Trailer for Hulu Series (VIDEO)

Get ready for one wild ride as Hulu‘s first look at the highly-anticipated series Pam & Tommy has arrived.

The title from Point Grey and Annapurna stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, the couple at the center of this ’90s-set series chronicling their now infamous sex tape scandal. Along with the revealing trailer, Pam & Tommy‘s premiere date has also been uncovered as the series debuts Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Kicking off with a bang, the teaser opens on Seth Rogen‘s character Rand, a man who is remembered for stealing the tape and distributing it for public consumption. Helping him in his quest for riches is costar Nick Offerman.

“Goddamn, it’s so private. It’s like we’re seeing something we’re not supposed to be seeing, which is kind of what makes it so hot,” Nick Offerman’s character says as he and Rand review the VHS tape. “If this thing ever got out?” He adds, trailing off suggestively.

As the teaser continues to play out, viewers see how the Mötley Crüe drummer and the Baywatch actress react to their private tape being exposed to public viewing. “Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading,” Pam says worriedly to her husband.

“Babe, we will get it back,” Tommy tries to reassure, but as those familiar with the true story know, that’s easier said than done. Joining James, Stan, Rogen, and Offerman in the series are costars Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, Mozhan Marnò.

Pam & Tommy is executive produced by showrunners and writers Rober Siegel and DV DeVincentis, director Craig Gillespie, Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers, Sarah Gubbins, and Dave Franco.

Check out the provocative trailer, below, and stay tuned for the arrival of Pam & Tommy early next year on Hulu.

Pam & Tommy, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Hulu