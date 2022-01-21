‘Killing Eve’: What’s in Store for Eve & Villanelle’s Final Season Reunion

The reunion we’ve been dying for! The spy thriller’s fourth and final season electrically reconnects bureaucrat turned agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer)—last seen trying to part ways forever on London’s Tower Bridge. It’s been several months, but the mutually obsessed pair “knew they could avoid each other for only so long,” says Killing Eve exec producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

Villanelle has tiptoed down a religious path. “She wants to prove to herself and to others that she’s not a monster,” Gentle says. Eve, meanwhile, has lost everything. “She is trying to give purpose to all the death and destruction,” the EP explains, by “doing something terrible to the Twelve,” that powerful, shadowy group responsible for so much bloodshed—and, by the way, Villanelle’s employers.

Villanelle and Eve’s cohort, MI6 bigwig Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), has been demoted and is being kept on a short leash after shooting a colleague involved with the Twelve. She and Eve would both like to find Villanelle’s on-the-run handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) to avenge one particular murder. And as “a woman who is alive to her abilities,” Eve, Gentle notes, is “very prepared” to kill.

The trio will link up as Killing goes globe-trotting again (Germany, Spain, Russia), and there’s potential for an Eve-Villanelle mission. Add two new female assassins, and the Twelve just might need to rebrand with a lower number.

Killing Eve, Sunday, February 27, 8/7c, BBC America; Monday, February 28, 9/8c, AMC

