‘The Resident’ Sets New Winter Premiere Date — Find Out When It Will Return

Good news, The Resident fans! You have less time to wait to find out exactly what’s going on with Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood).

“We’re coming back in a big way,” reads the caption (alongside a heart) with the announcement that the Fox medical drama returns on Tuesday, January 25. Originally, the winter premiere was set for the following week, February 1, before the time slot premiere of the new midseason country music drama Monarch (which debuts on Sunday, January 30 after the NFC Championship game).

The Resident left off in 2021 with Bell turning to Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) for help with his hand tremors and vertigo. At the end of the winter finale, Conrad had the answer, but we won’t hear it until January 25. “It’s definitely medical,” executive producer Andrew Chapman previously told TV Insider. “It’s definitely going to be an issue that we play going into the future.”

He continued, “it’s going to be important for his character and for his soap with [Dr.] Kit [Voss, played by Jane Leeves] and his relationship to Conrad, who obviously will know about it but has been sworn to secrecy. And it will mark sort of a new path for Bell. [There’s] very much a level of drama and stakes really for Bell and where he’s going with his life and how he continues to be a doctor at Chastain. It’s a real thing. We’re definitely going to dive into it.”

While Bell has yet to tell Kit, his girlfriend does know something’s going on. “In Episode 11, we’re going to dive right into that and they’re going to have to work out exactly what the problem is and how to deal with it,” the EP teased. “That’s going to become a huge storyline.”

The Resident, Winter Premiere, Tuesday, January 25, 8/7c, Fox