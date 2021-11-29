‘The Voice’ Coaches Take on ‘That’s My Jam’ in a Sneak Episode First Look (VIDEO)

The Voice coaches are getting into the competitive spirit with NBC‘s upcoming series That’s My Jam with host Jimmy Fallon.

The hour-long music and variety game show kicks off with its Sneak Episode airing Monday, November 29, ahead of the official series premiere on January 3. In a first look clip, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton are having fun taking on different challenges.

In this segment, below, Ariana and Kelly face-off against one another in a game of “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke,” during which Kelly pulls Mixtape Medley Showdown. The category for the round is Pop Divas which means the singers will take turns covering classic tunes from some of Pop’s biggest artists.

When Ariana realizes she’ll have to compete against Kelly, she says, “I’m done for,” but that’s not entirely true as the women bring their A-game. Ariana kicks things off with Britney Spears‘ “Baby One More Time,” followed by Kelly with Shania Twain‘s “Any Man of Mine.”

Other tunes they take on include Cher‘s “Believe,” Alanis Morissette‘s “You Oughtta Know,” Whitney Houston‘s “How Will I Know,” Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart,” and Celine Dion‘s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

This is just a taste of what viewers will be able to expect when That’s My Jam arrives on NBC with more games ranging from “Launch the Mic,” “Air Guitar,” and “Don’t Drop the Beat” to “Perfect Mash-Up” and “Slay It, Don’t Spray It.” That’s My Jam pits two celebrity teams against one another with the goal of winning money for charity. In this episode, John and Kelly are teammates against Ariana and Blake.

See how the women fare as they compete in this first look clip and don’t miss The Voice coaches on That’s My Jam‘s Sneak Episode.

That’s My Jam, Sneak Episode, Monday, November 29, 10/9c, NBC (Official Premiere, Monday, January 3, 9/8c, NBC)