NBC has announced its upcoming 2023 summer schedule, featuring returning shows and series premieres alike.

The network’s summer season will start with the premieres of America’s Got Talent’s 18th season and the series premiere of the Rutledge Wood-hosted Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge on Tuesday, May 30, followed by the debut of American Ninja Warrior Season 15 on Monday, June 5.

The network will also launch the highly anticipated new docuseries from Dick Wolf, LA Fire & Rescue, on Wednesday, June 21. All shows will be available for streaming on Peacock the day after their NBC broadcast.

As the network gears up for the season, it will kick off its pre-summer lineup with the return of The Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, on Tuesday, April 11, at 10/9c. Following that, That’s My Jam will debut on its new timeslot on Mondays at 10/9c, starting April 17.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge will feature two superfans entering the Chrome Zone to transform an ordinary vehicle into a life-sized Hot Wheels showstopper inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. The show’s automotive magicians, known as “The Car Pool,” will work with the superfans in their high-tech, decked-out garages. At the end of each episode, the winner will take home $25,000 and the chance to compete in the finale. The three finalists will transform another car, with the winner receiving an additional $50,000 and the honor of turning their design into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

Meanwhile, Dick Wolf’s new docuseries is set to showcase the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department through the lens of actual calls and real drama with passionate firefighters who risk their lives in the name of service.

Check out a list of NBC’s schedules below.

Tuesday, April 11

10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.: The Weakest Link (season premiere)

Monday, April 17

10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.: That’s My Jam (new regular time slot)

Tuesday, May 30

8:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent Season 18 premiere

10:00 p.m.: Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge series premiere

Monday, June 5

8:00 p.m.: American Ninja Warrior (season premiere)

Wednesday, June 21

8:00 p.m.: LA Fire & Rescue (series premiere)