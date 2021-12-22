‘Atlanta’ Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

FX has (finally) set a return date for its hit comedy series after teasing one over the summer.

Atlanta will premiere its third season with the first two episodes on Thursday, March 24, at 10/9c (and be available to stream the next day on Hulu). This news comes after a three-year hiatus. (Fortunately, we already know there will be a fourth season.)

This upcoming 10-episode season will be the first time that the series will be available for streaming while it airs. (The first two seasons are already available on Hulu.) Furthermore, FX has announced that it will run a new teaser trailer in ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games on Christmas Day.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Season 3 will take place almost entirely in Europe. It will find Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred/Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Joining Donald Glover as executive producers are Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

Atlanta, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, March 24, 10/9c, FX