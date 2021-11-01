‘Atlanta’: Donald Glover Releases Eerie Teaser For Season 3

Donald Glover gave fans a Halloween treat when he released the first teaser (watch below) for Atlanta Season 3.

“Happy Halloween,” Glover tweeted on Sunday, October 31, alongside a link to a website named Gilga.com. The site takes fans to a minute-long trailer for the upcoming season, which features a series of dark, eerie images set to “It’s After the End of the World” by composer Sun Ra. The clip ends with a shot of Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) sitting at the head of a table, wearing a sweater that reads “FAKE.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

There is still no official premiere date for the third season, but the trailer teases a 2022 release. The show was initially meant to return this year, but a pandemic-forced production shutdown pushed back the release date. Both Season 3 and 4 were shot and written together.

“I can’t wait til this show is out,” Glover wrote in a follow-up post (which has since been deleted). “I watch the roughs like it ain’t my show.”

In further now-deleted tweets, the Community star touched on fellow FX comedy Dave, which some fans compared to Atlanta. “And just for the record, I’m watching ya’ll saying Dave is on par,” Glover tweeted. “Like ya’ll forgot what we did. No disrespect.”

The third season, which includes 10 episodes, is set in Europe. Glover is expected to reprise his role as Earnest “Earn” Marks, alongside Henry’s Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, Lakeith Stanfield‘s Darius Epps, and Zazie Beetz‘s Vanessa Keefer.

Glover left FX earlier this year to sign a huge development deal with Amazon, where he will co-write and star in a reboot of Mr. and Mrs Smith. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Atlanta, as it is said that Glover’s Amazon deal includes a clause that would allow him to continue working on the FX series.

Atlanta, Season 3, 2022, FX