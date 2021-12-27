Looking Back at 2021, ‘Landscapers’ Finale, Winter on TCM

A rare lull from the glut of “peak TV” makes the Monday after Christmas (or the Monday before New Year’s, depending on your perspective) a relatively quiet one. ABC News takes a look back at 2021, while Netflix’s Death to 2021 adopts a more sardonic approach. HBO’s moving crime drama Landscapers ends its run, while HBO2 gives subscribers a taste of HBO Max’s more popular shows. Turner Classic Movies acknowledges the arrival of winter with a full day of winter-related cinema.

ABC

The Year: 2021

Special 9/8c

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts leads the annual retrospective of the highs and lows of the year that’s about to end. With many ABC News correspondents and a few expert guests, including Olympian Michael Phelps, weighing in, The Year looks back at major stories including the Jan. 6 insurrection and the ongoing pandemic as well as breakthroughs in vaccines and spqce flight and the best of pop culture.

Apple TV+

Death to 2021

Special

Or you could indulge in this comedy special’s more bitterly funny look back, told in a mock-documentary style with archival footage enhanced by commentary from celebrities including Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed, The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing and Cristin Milioti.

Stefania Rosini/HBO

Landscapers

Series Finale 9/8c

The spellbinding true-crime/love story ends as the trial of Susan and Christopher Edwards (the remarkable Olivia Colman and David Thewlis) begins. They take the stand to explain what happened the night her parents were killed and buried in their garden, and as events play out, we’re dropped into what appears to be an old-fashioned Western where the lines between good and evil were so much clearer.

Inside Monday TV: