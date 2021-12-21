Magnolia Network Unveils Its Cable Debut Slate

New year, new you, new network!

After a fabulously cozy trial run on Discovery+ last year, the cheerful, homespun lifestyle hub known as Magnolia Network is finally ready for launch. Curated by honchos Joanna and Chip Gaines, the channel — which rebrands the existing DIY Network on January 5 —is chockful of programming that fits in with their vibe, covering everything from home projects and barn building to cooking shows and TV classics. Imagine their Hearth & Hand pop-ups in Target come to life.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” say Chip and Joanna Gaines in their official release. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

Here is your exclusive first-look at the schedule for your DVR’ing needs!

The following originals will premiere on cable throughout the month of January (all times in Eastern Standard):

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Season 1) | Wednesdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 5

| Wednesdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 5 The Lost Kitchen (Season 1) | Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 6

| Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 6 Mind for Design (Season 1) | Saturdays at 11 a.m. beginning Jan. 8 (double episode premiere week 1)

| Saturdays at 11 a.m. beginning Jan. 8 (double episode premiere week 1) The Johnnyswim Show (Season 1) | Saturdays at 7 p.m.beginning Jan. 8 (double episode premiere week 1)

| Saturdays at 7 p.m.beginning Jan. 8 (double episode premiere week 1) Home Work (Season 1) | Saturdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 8

| Saturdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 8 Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Season 1) | Sundays at 1 p.m. beginning Jan. 9 (double episode premiere weeks 1 and 2)

| Sundays at 1 p.m. beginning Jan. 9 (double episode premiere weeks 1 and 2) Zoë Bakes (Season 1) | Sundays at 2 p.m. beginning Jan. 9 (double episode premiere week 1)

Family Dinner (Season 1) | Sundays at 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 9 (double episode premieres each week in January)

| Sundays at 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 9 (double episode premieres each week in January) Restoration Road with Clint Harp (Season 1) | Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 11

These originals will premiere on cable throughout the month of February (all times in Eastern Standard):

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Season 3) | Sundays at 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 6

| Sundays at 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 6 Super Dad (Season 1) | Saturdays at 11 a.m. beginning Feb. 12 (double-episode premiere weeks 1 and 2)

| Saturdays at 11 a.m. beginning Feb. 12 (double-episode premiere weeks 1 and 2) The Lost Kitchen (Season 2) | Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 17

And in March, you get these (all times in Eastern Standard Time):

The Craftsman *NEW SERIES* | Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning March 15 (double-episode premiere week 1) Note: episodes will debut on discovery+ and the Magnolia app concurrently with the cable premiere dates.

| Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning March 15 (double-episode premiere week 1) Ranch to Table (Season 1) | Sundays at 2 p.m. beginning March 20 (double-episode premiere week 1)

Sundays at 2 p.m. beginning March 20 (double-episode premiere week 1) Inn the Works (Season 1) | Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning March 21 (double-episode premiere week 1)

| Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning March 21 (double-episode premiere week 1) Homegrown (Season 1) | Saturdays at 11 a.m. beginning March 26 (double-episode premiere week 1)

In addition, several DIY Net shows still stand and will be featured throughout the schedule:

Maine Cabin Masters (Season 7) continues on Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning Dec. 27 through March 14.

continues on Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning Dec. 27 through March 14. Barnwood Builders (Season 12) new episode airs January 4 at 9 p.m. (continued from June 2021). Beginning the following week on Jan. 11, the time slot is taken by Restoration Road with Clint Harp.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation (Season 5) will air new episodes on Fridays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 7 through Jan. 27. The remaining episodes of the season will air later in 2022. Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation (Season 3) will air new episodes on Fridays at 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 4 thru Feb. 25 (continued from Oct. 2021). Episodes of The French Chef will air beginning Jan. 10 from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays (Monday and Thursday week 1 only). Episodes of This Old House and Ask This Old House will air Saturdays 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 8.



So if your New Years’ resolution is to watch less TV in 2022, you might wanna rethink that one.