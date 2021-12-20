‘Jeopardy!’ Returns as Amy Schneider Snags 14th Consecutive Win

Fresh off of the first Professors Tournament, Jeopardy! resumed its regular gameplay with reigning champion Amy Schneider during the December 20 broadcast.

And the competitor continued her winning streak clinching her fourteenth straight game. The engineering major from Oakland, California has now secured winnings totaling $571, 200, putting her in the fourth place spot for all-time highest none-tournament earnings.

Only three contestants have won more money than Amy and that includes this season’s Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and current guest host Ken Jennings ($2,520,700). The victory is a thrill for Amy who continues to blow viewers away with her success.

“I’ve been watching the show since I was a kid,” Schneider said of her place among the top players in Jeopardy! history. “I’ve watched all the people on this list, and to see my name up with them is a very good feeling.”

Schneider’s accuracy level is on par with Holzhauer as she’s answered every Final Jeopardy! clue correctly apart from one throughout her 14 game wins. “I definitely feel lucky about it, and there’s an extent to which you just get ones that you know,” said Schneider. “But, once or twice, I also felt pretty good about my deduction [skills].”

Heading into Tuesday’s episode, Amy will face off against new challengers, Jason Snyder from Los Angeles, California, and Kaitlyn Pesterfield from Mesa, Arizona. Tune in to see if she can continue her winning streak through the remainder of the year and don’t miss as Season 38 continues weeknights.

