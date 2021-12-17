‘Jeopardy!’ Crowns First-Ever Professors Tournament Winner

The Jeopardy! Professors Tournament has crowned its inaugural winner! Sam Buttrey, an Associate Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, took home the grand prize of $100,000 and the title of the debut tournament’s champion.

Placing second in the competition, which aired Friday, December 17, was American River College History Professor, Ed Hashima, with Alisa Hove, a Botany Professor at Warren Wilson College, coming in third, taking home $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. The tournament, which began on December 6, saw 15 college and university professors from around the country go head-to-head in tournament-style play.

“This has been the greatest time, and to come out ahead of all these other great players is something I’ll remember forever,” Buttrey said in a statement about his victory. “The group was uniformly so smart, charming, and warm, and there’s been a real feeling of camaraderie from the very beginning.”

As victor of the tournament, Buttrey is guaranteed a spot in the show’s highly anticipated Tournament of Champions, which will feature recent Jeopardy! champions Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, and current champ Amy Schneider.

“I know there are some strong players, but I want to go up against them,” said Buttrey about the upcoming event. “I would like to play against Matt Amodio, he’s a strong player and I’d like to see how I can do.”

Current hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to host through the remainder of Season 38, with Bialik also set to host ABC’s upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship, premiering February 8.

