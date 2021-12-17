Sneak Peek at DJ Gene in ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Holiday Episode (VIDEO)

At least one of the Belchers is very amped up for the holiday season this year on Fox‘s animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers.

And that overly-exuberant member is, of course, eclectic son Gene (voiced by Eugene Mirman), who, as we learn in this exclusive clip from Sunday, December 19’s “Gene’s Christmas Break” episode, becomes a turntable-obsessed DJ for the entire month of December every year. As you can imagine, the rest of the Belchers — burger joint owner parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and sisters Tina (Dan Mintz) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — are less than thrilled as Gene’s music-blasting antics run from first light straight through to bedtime.

And it seems Gene isn’t even into the good songs! In this clip, he’s playing unrecognizable (to us) Christmas jams from the likes of Percy McTinsel-bud’s Tinsel Machine (which earns a collective groan from the family), as well as The Very Merry Mice, an Alvin and the Chipmunks-like group, with voices shrill enough to make Louise lament: “I can barely hear myself think of stuff I want to ask Santa for.”

Despite his lack of taste in holiday classics, Gene has some serious DJ skills. He’s got the radio voice down, is cracking holiday puns, and put together a “cereal bar” for his station. Not bad. At the end of the clip, Tina places the blame on Bob for DJ Gene, and we can’t wait to discover how that happened.

Also in the holly jolly half-hour, Gene breaks his favorite album — a rare 1970s holiday record — and Tina and Louise help him find a replacement.

Check it all out in the exclusive clip above and tune in this weekend for the comedy’s holiday hijinks.