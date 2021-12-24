Stuff Your Stockings: 2021 NBA Christmas Day TV Schedule
Christmas Day is always big for the NBA, but COVID-19 might put coal in the stockings of some of the Association’s top talent this year.
A recent wave of the coronavirus has put several marquee players under health and safety protocols, meaning they could miss action on a day when the NBA likes to showcase its best teams and brightest stars.
First up, Atlanta Hawks are at Madison Square Garden to face Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on ESPN. Hawks star Trae Young entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be unavailable.
Action then heads to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, where the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on ABC. The Bucks could be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been sidelined under COVID-19 protocols.
Chris Paul (pictured) and the Suns welcome Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors to Phoenix in a battle of the Western Conference’s best two teams on ABC.
At the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena, the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a game simulcast on ABC and ESPN. The Nets have been hit hard by coronavirus and will be without star Kevin Durant, and possibly James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge as well.
Luka Dončić, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, could be back to lead the Dallas Mavericks into Salt Lake City for a meeting with Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz in the nightcap on ESPN.
2021 NBA Christmas Day TV Schedule
Saturday, December 25
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, Noon/11a c, ESPN
Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30/1:30c, ABC
Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 5/4c, ABC
Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN
Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 10:30/9:30c, ESPN