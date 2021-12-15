Your Complete 2021-22 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

The parade of college football postseason games gets rolling on Friday, December 17, and won’t stop until a national champion is crowned on Monday, January 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

There are a lot of bowl games, but let’s face it: Only two games really matter in the grand scheme of things. The College Football Playoff Semifinal games are both Friday, December 31, as the Cincinnati Bearcats face Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young (pictured) and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, and the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The winners advance to next month’s title game.

Here’s the full lineup of bowl games and where to watch them:

College Football Bowl Game 2021-22 Schedule

Friday, December 17

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, Noon/11a c, ESPN

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 6/5c, ESPN2

Saturday, December 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, 11a/10a c, ESPN

Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State, Noon/11a c, ABC

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State, 2:15/1:15c, ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB vs. #13 BYU, 3:30/2:30c, ABC

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty, 5:45/4:45c, ESPN

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State, 7:30/6:30c, ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: #23 Louisiana vs. Marshall, 9:15/8:15c, ESPN

Monday, December 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN

Tuesday, December 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. #24 San Diego State, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN

Wednesday, December 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army, 8/7c, ESPN

Thursday, December 23

Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30/2:30c, ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida, 7/6c, ESPN

Friday, December 24

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawai’i, 8/7c, ESPN

Saturday, December 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN

Monday, December 27

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada, 11/10a c, ESPN

Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN

Tuesday, December 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: #20 Houston vs. Auburn, Noon/11a c, ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, 3:15/2:15c, ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 6:45/5:45c, ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. #18 NC State, 8/7c, Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, 10:15/9:15c, ESPN

Wednesday, December 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia, 11/10a c, ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 2:15/1:15c, ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: #19 Clemson vs. Iowa State, 5:45/4:45c, ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl: #14 Oregon vs. #16 Oklahoma, 9:15/8:15c, ESPN

Thursday, December 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 11:30/10:30a c, ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, 3/2c, ESPN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: #10 Michigan State vs. #12 Pittsburgh, 7/6c, ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, 10:30/9:30c, ESPN

Friday, December 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: #17 Wake Forest vs. #25 Texas A&M, 11/10a c, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami, 2/1c, CBS

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Boise State, 2/1c, Barstool Sports

CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: #4 Cincinnati vs. #1 Alabama, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN

CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl: #3 Georgia vs. # 2 Michigan, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN

Saturday, January 1

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. #21 Arkansas, Noon/11a c, ESPN2

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: #9 Oklahoma State vs. #5 Notre Dame, 1/noon c, ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: #15 Iowa vs. #22 Kentucky, 1/noon c, ABC

Rose Bowl: #11 Utah vs. #6 Ohio State, 5/4c, ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl: #7 Baylor vs. #8 Ole Miss, 8:45/7:45c, ESPN

Tuesday, January 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State, 9/8c, ESPN

Monday, January 10

CFP National Championship, 8/7c, ESPN