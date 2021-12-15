Your Complete 2021-22 College Football Bowl Game Schedule
The parade of college football postseason games gets rolling on Friday, December 17, and won’t stop until a national champion is crowned on Monday, January 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
There are a lot of bowl games, but let’s face it: Only two games really matter in the grand scheme of things. The College Football Playoff Semifinal games are both Friday, December 31, as the Cincinnati Bearcats face Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young (pictured) and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, and the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The winners advance to next month’s title game.
Here’s the full lineup of bowl games and where to watch them:
College Football Bowl Game 2021-22 Schedule
Friday, December 17
Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, Noon/11a c, ESPN
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 6/5c, ESPN2
Saturday, December 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, 11a/10a c, ESPN
Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State, Noon/11a c, ABC
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State, 2:15/1:15c, ESPN
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB vs. #13 BYU, 3:30/2:30c, ABC
LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty, 5:45/4:45c, ESPN
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State, 7:30/6:30c, ABC
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: #23 Louisiana vs. Marshall, 9:15/8:15c, ESPN
Monday, December 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN
Tuesday, December 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. #24 San Diego State, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN
Wednesday, December 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army, 8/7c, ESPN
Thursday, December 23
Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30/2:30c, ESPN
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida, 7/6c, ESPN
Friday, December 24
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawai’i, 8/7c, ESPN
Saturday, December 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN
Monday, December 27
Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada, 11/10a c, ESPN
Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN
Tuesday, December 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: #20 Houston vs. Auburn, Noon/11a c, ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, 3:15/2:15c, ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 6:45/5:45c, ESPN
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. #18 NC State, 8/7c, Fox
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, 10:15/9:15c, ESPN
Wednesday, December 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia, 11/10a c, ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 2:15/1:15c, ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: #19 Clemson vs. Iowa State, 5:45/4:45c, ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl: #14 Oregon vs. #16 Oklahoma, 9:15/8:15c, ESPN
Thursday, December 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 11:30/10:30a c, ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, 3/2c, ESPN
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: #10 Michigan State vs. #12 Pittsburgh, 7/6c, ESPN
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, 10:30/9:30c, ESPN
Friday, December 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: #17 Wake Forest vs. #25 Texas A&M, 11/10a c, ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami, 2/1c, CBS
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Boise State, 2/1c, Barstool Sports
CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: #4 Cincinnati vs. #1 Alabama, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN
CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl: #3 Georgia vs. # 2 Michigan, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN
Saturday, January 1
Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. #21 Arkansas, Noon/11a c, ESPN2
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: #9 Oklahoma State vs. #5 Notre Dame, 1/noon c, ESPN
Vrbo Citrus Bowl: #15 Iowa vs. #22 Kentucky, 1/noon c, ABC
Rose Bowl: #11 Utah vs. #6 Ohio State, 5/4c, ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl: #7 Baylor vs. #8 Ole Miss, 8:45/7:45c, ESPN
Tuesday, January 4
TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State, 9/8c, ESPN
Monday, January 10
CFP National Championship, 8/7c, ESPN