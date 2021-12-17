‘Legacies’: Original Cast Member Kaylee Bryant Exits After Four Seasons

Kaylee Bryant said her final goodbyes on the December 16 episode of Legacies as the actress departs The CW fantasy drama as a series regular.

Legacies premiered in 2018 as a spin-off of The Originals, which itself was an offshoot from The Vampire Diaries. Bryant portrayed Josie Saltzman, a witch and student at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Her character first appeared in The Vampire Diaries before becoming a guest star in The Originals and then leading star in Legacies.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” Bryant said in a statement posted on her Instagram. “I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world.

“Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality,” continued Bryant, whose character in the show is open in her pansexuality. “I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

Despite Bryant’s exit, the door hasn’t been shut on a potential return somewhere down the road.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews said, “While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success. We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”

Bryant will next be seen in the thriller The Locksmith alongside Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, and Ving Rhames. The series is currently filming in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Her previous television credits include the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet, ABC sitcom Speechless, and CBS crime drama Criminal Minds.

