As of today, The Vampire Diaries is no longer available on Netflix, but you can still catch it elsewhere.

The hit supernatural teen drama aired on The CW from 2009-2017, and in 2011, The CW signed a deal with Netflix to provide each season of the series to the streamer eight days after its finale aired. This deal also stipulated that Netflix would be the exclusive streamer of the series for five years after the series finale.

Now that those five years are up, The CW’s parent companies WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS decided not to renew the deal, and will instead use the original content to provide more options on their own streaming platforms. This means you can now find The Vampire Diaries streaming on both HBO Max and Peacock.

The series was such a success that it spawned two spinoffs: The Originals (2013- 2018) and Legacies (2018-2022). They are both still available on Netflix, but will likely be removed from the streamer when their five-year contract expires as well.

While TVD began centered around the love triangle between Stefan (Paul Wesley), Elena (Nina Dobrev), and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), The Originals focused on a family of vampires who set out to take back the city they built and destroy all who harmed them.

Legacies was built around The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where young witches, vampires and werewolves came together to be nurtured away from their most villainous impulses. The series ended in June, but showrunner Julie Plec isn’t closing the door on future spinoffs and additions to the universe. “There’s always an opportunity to continue the story, and it’s really more a matter of when and not if,” she told TV Insider after the finale.