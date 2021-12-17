‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Becomes Real Life Crime Scene As Extra is Arrested On Set

A man was arrested on the set of CBS‘s NCIS: Los Angeles on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the deaths of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

According to Deadline, 42-year-old Brandt Osborn was apprehended by police while working as an extra on the long-running procedural. Osborn was being used as a pedestrian for a scene shooting near the corner of Cahuenga and Hollywood boulevards. Nothing indicates he was anywhere near the show’s primary cast.

In November, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola’s bodies were dumped by masked men outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City and Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center. Giles was pronounced dead at the scene, while Cabrales-Arzola was admitted in critical condition — her family took her off life support on November 27.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested two other men, David Pearce and Michael Ansbach, alongside Osborn for their alleged involvement in the crime. Pearce is charged with manslaughter, while Osborn and Ansbach face charges of accessory to manslaughter.

“It is believed that both women were given drugs and overdosed at a residence in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard in the City of Los Angeles,” police said in a statement (via Deadline).

“West Bureau Homicide detectives responded and continue to investigate this case. Three suspects were identified and arrested with the assistance of the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force and Metropolitan Division. Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men.”

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the statement continued. “The case against these three men will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney for filing consideration on Friday.”

