Lumon Industries is “a good corporation,” if you ask its employees … to say it in a statement giving their consent for an elective procedure that really ensures a divide between professional and personal lives in this new drama.

Apple TV+ has announced that Severance, the new workplace thriller from director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, will premiere on Friday, February 18, 2022, with the first two episodes. (The rest of the nine-episode season will be released weekly.) It reunites Stiller with Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) in the new series that also stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken.

As the teaser shows, Scott’s Mark Scout and his team at Lumon Industries have undergone a procedure known as severance, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. According to their statement of consent, “I acknowledge that once the procedure is complete, I will be unable to access my personal memories whilst on Lumon’s severed floor. Nor will I retrain work memories when I return home at the end of the day. I am aware that this alteration is comprehensive and irreversible. I make this statement freely.”

Watch the video below for a look at the procedure, their work and home lives, why this series is a thriller, and an interesting exchange between Mark and Arquette’s characters.

As Apple TV+ teases, “this daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

Creator Erickson wrote the series. Joining Erickson and Stiller as executive producers are Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, Andrew Colville, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn. Arquette and Scott are producers.

Severance, Premiere Date, Friday, February 18, 2022, Apple TV+