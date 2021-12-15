‘Ted Lasso’ Has a Mustache Problem in Special Stop-Motion Christmas Short (VIDEO)

Ted Lasso may have gotten into the holiday spirit with Season 2’s joyous Christmas episode, but now AFC Richmond is getting stop-motion animated for an all-new short that’s celebrating the season.

Following the show’s most recent awards attention, Apple TV+ is releasing “The Missing Christmas Mustache,” a short following coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and pals as he tries to find his missing signature facial hair after it suddenly disappears.

Everyone has their own solution to Ted’s problem with Higgins (Jeremy Swift), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Keeley (Juno Temple), Roy (Brett Goldstein), Jamie (Phil Dunster), and even Nate (Nick Mohammed) offering ideas for fixes. But it isn’t about the ways Ted can fix his problem, but rather the journey they take together to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

All of the stars mentioned above return to reprise their roles by lending vocals to their stop-motion animation counterparts. The animated short is available to stream on Apple TV+ now and we’ve embedded the video, below, as well.

See Also 'Ted Lasso': 6 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 3 From broken friendships to uncertain romances, there are a lot of lingering questions that still need resolutions.

Along with sharing this all-new story, the show’s recognizable opening credits sequence gets a stop-motion makeover. Plus, Roy’s penchant for cursing gets a festive censor under the circumstances. It’s the perfect Christmas gift as we await Season 3 of the delightful comedy about an American football coach who is hired to helm a soccer team in England.

Check out the fun short, below, and relive every great Ted Lasso moment by streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on Apple TV+.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Ted Lasso, Streaming now, Apple TV+