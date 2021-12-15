[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies season finale, “The Decision.”]

After a season of daily challenges, eliminations, and so much drama, who walks away the winners and how much do they take home? It all comes down to one race and one decision in The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies season finale.

Picking up where the previous episode left off, the eight players in the final are in two cells — CT, Devin, Tori, and Emy in Purple, and Nelson, Nany, Kaycee, and Kyle in Orange. “You do not want to be in the last place cell after today,” host TJ Lavin warns them before they set off on the next leg.

At the first checkpoint in cells, each must work together to unravel a cage wrapped in rope and chains, then use a code underwater to open a safe. Inside is a key. That unlocks the chains wrapped around a torpedo they must pick up at the fifth checkpoint of the final. Each cell must carry the torpedo to a puzzle. While Orange reaches the puzzle first — Devin struggles with the torpedo — CT quickly solves it once Purple arrives.

Purple continues to gain ground with the sixth checkpoint, for which they must push a cage holding their overnight supplies to the camp. Orange falls behind when Nelson pushes it off the road. It’s not until after they spend the night in a cave (fortunately for them without anyone having to stay awake for a period of time, as has happened in other finals), that TJ explains that earlier warning of his: The members of the Orange cell must face off against each other in an elimination, the same one from the premiere, “Back Me Up.” First, Kyle beats Nelson. Then, Nany and Kaycee — who have been talking about how their relationship has evolved and were looking forward to crossing the finish line together — face off, and Kaycee wins. It’s the most emotional elimination of the season.

Then, it becomes a pairs competition for the rest of final. As elimination winners, Kyle and Kaycee choose their partners — Tori and CT, respectively — leaving Devin and Emy to work together. The last leg is a race to the top of a mountain, where they must memorize a 20-digit code to open a safe at the bottom. Inside the safe is a $1 million black diamond, and the first pair to retrieve it wins. But, as TJ reveals before they begin, “the winners of that $1 million will have to decide how much of that money do you really want to share with second and third place? It’s 100 percent your choice.” (To be eligible for any money, they must finish the final.)

Kyle then clearly has flashes to Johnny Bananas and Sarah (Rivals III) and Ashley and Hunter (Final Reckoning), as he says, “I don’t want to trust other people to give me money. I need to make sure I take home money myself. Because if history teaches anything, people normally steal the money.”

CT and Kaycee win, with Tori and Kyle coming in second and Devin and Emy in third. But will CT and Kaycee give the others anything? Yes: $100,000 for each team. “That is the classiest thing that I’ve seen in a minute,” TJ says. “You guys shine on all levels.” As Kaycee points out, “we all got here together.”

And considering this makes CT a five-time champion, with back-to-back wins, is it any wonders he says, “every time at the end of a Challenge, I’m done. A couple months go by, I get that call from TJ, start to miss it a little bit. I can’t help it. I love it.”

Now, all that’s left is the (sure-to-be) messy reunion!

