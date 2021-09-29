‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies’: Is the Veteran Alliance Over? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies Season 37, Episode 8 “The Threat.”]

“The vets have played this game flawlessly this far,” Cory says. “I am proud to be a vet. We are running the table, and man does it feel good.” He might as well have just jinxed the veterans in the September 29 episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

So far in Season 37, the veterans have been successful in their goals: They’ve been sending rookie-rookie teams down to the lair in eliminations and getting one step closer to running host TJ Lavin’s final. But all it would take is one move to upset everything. It’s just a matter of seeing if any of the rookies are brave enough to make it.

CT and Emy become this episode’s Agency after winning the daily challenge (which has a puzzle component, which everyone knows CT excels at). With only one rookie-rookie team left (Berna and Hughie), it’s pretty obvious who’s going to be sent into elimination as the house vote. As happens all the time at deliberation, house drama comes up. In this case, Amber and Berna exchange words and Priscilla brings up how Amber’s voiced that she wants to go into elimination. Jeremiah essentially volunteers to go down, figuring he could use it to benefit his game and get a stronger partner than Big T. (Whoever wins in elimination can pick anyone to be their partner going forward.)

“Whoever does win, choose wisely,” CT advises everyone. “And if there’s not another rookie-rookie team created, then everybody’s on the chopping block,” Tori warns. “At the end of the day, you’re going to cut your chances in half if you choose somebody who is paired with a rookie because you’re going to create a new rookie-rookie team.”

Ashley, thinking that the rookies don’t want to piss off all the vets, adds, “Because whoever the agency is next time, if you do not pick a rookie-vet team, whoever is that agency, guaran-freakin’-teed, they’re going to be coming for your ass as well as all of us here.” Rookie Priscilla takes that as a threat.

In the “Race to Escape” elimination, Berna and Hughie face off against Priscilla and Jeremiah. The latter team wins, making their way to the top of a pole and using a blade to cut the rope binding them together first. With that, they have a decision to make. They’re not partnering up and neither is sticking with their former partners.

“In deliberation, something was said and it seemed more like a threat than advice,” Priscilla begins. “Let the games begin.” With that, she chooses Ashley’s partner Josh. “Single-handedly, Priscilla has thrown a wrench in all of our plans because she picks Josh, and he is on a vet-vet team,” Tori breaks it down. “That means there is no possible way there can be a rookie-rookie team created, so for the rest of the game on, there are going to be vets in the lair. Now the truce is off.”

In the end, the new partnerships are as follows: Priscilla and Josh, Jeremiah and Tori, Nelson and Big T, and Ashley and Ed. With no more rookie-rookie teams, “the vets’ war has officially started,” Kyle says. Get ready for a whole new game going forward because now the vets are all-in on competing against one another.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, Wednesdays, 8/7c, MTV