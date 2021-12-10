Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 — and specifically Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) — has been splitting time with stories and characters between Seattle and Minnesota.

But which city’s episode time is holding your attention more? Do you prefer the usual setting for the ABC medical drama and its hospital staff? Or have you been drawn in by the attempt to find a cure for Parkinson’s and the new characters from Minnesota? Let’s take a look at what each place has to offer so far this season.

Seattle

Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) are basically trying to keep the hospital going. That means bringing on new staff members, like head of plastic surgery Dr. Michelle Lin (Lynn Chen), replacing Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), and potentially a resident courtesy of Meredith in the latest episode. Dr. Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) is worried about her son, Farouk (Bardia Seiri), who, as the promo for the winter finale (below) teases, may be getting a new heart.

On the relationship front, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) finally got married in the premiere and have been supporting his sister. Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) seems to maybe be catching feelings for her best friend, Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) after learning of his past crush on her. Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) are in newlywed bliss. Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) seem to have settled comfortably into their relationship.

Minnesota

At the beginning of the season, Meredith agreed to split her time between home and the Mayo Clinic, as part of an attempt to find a cure for Parkinson’s, as spearheaded by Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher). She brought in Amelia, Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann, who left last season) briefly stopped by to help, and it’s through this storyline that Grey’s has had its first nonbinary doctor, Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster). Understandably, due to the nature of their work, it hasn’t been easy — we saw Kai really frustrated for the first time in the latest episode — but the team has made significant progress.

As for the relationships, it’s during her initial visit to Minnesota that Meredith reconnects with Nick (Scott Speedman). But honestly, it’s Amelia and Kai’s flirtation (especially with their connection over science) that really has us hooked: They invited her to dinner at the end of the latest episode, but she said she had to catch a flight. (We’re hoping when Amelia returns, she says yes.)

So which place’s storylines and characters do you prefer? Let us know in the poll below.

