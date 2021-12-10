Metallica’s 40th Anniversary Shows Will Be Live Streamed on Prime Video

Metallica is letting fans around the world join in with its upcoming 40th-anniversary celebrations as Prime Video will live stream two shows from the band’s hometown.

Taking place from Chase Center in San Francisco on December 17 and December 19, the Metallica 40th Anniversary Live shows will stream at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET and is free with or without a subscription to The Coda Collection or Prime Video. Tickets for the actual event are available exclusively to members of the band’s Fifth Member fan club.

The Coda Collection is available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers and includes hundreds of music documentaries, concerts, and episodic series. Metallica has signed an extensive partnership with the Coda Collection, which is set to feature a slate of concert films, documentaries, and other content spanning the heavy metal rockers’ four-decade career.

In addition, Amazon Music will introduce The Metallica Takeover, a guest-hosted station where members of the band discuss the evolution of their music, set to a curated soundtrack of their biggest hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts.

On Thursday, Amazon live-streamed the Ye/Drake concert in Los Angeles on Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel — the Metallica concerts will also air on all of these platforms.

The celebrations will also include a mini Metallica film festival on the 18th, featuring various documentaries and concert films, such as Cliff ‘Em All, Cunning Stunts, and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México. The latter two films will be available for viewers to watch throughout the weekend on the Coda Collection channel.

Metallica is planning an entire week of festivities in San Francisco ahead of their anniversary shows; this includes a block party, interview panels, gallery shows, and club gigs by Taipei Houston (featuring Lars Ulrich’s two sons) and OTTTO (featuring Robert Trujillo’s son Tye).

Metallica 40th Anniversary Live, December 17th and 19th, 12 AM ET, Prime Video