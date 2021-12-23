Do you see what we see? Some favorite flicks airing blissfully on repeat. Feast your eyes on these classics on Christmas Eve:

• TBS (starting at 8/7c) and TNT (9/8c) give you 24 hours of 1983’s A Christmas Story, with Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) clamoring for a Red Ryder BB gun.

Best repeat scene: Tongue on a flagpole.

• The film world’s favorite daredevil anthropologist Indiana Jones seeks treasures in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008, 8am/7c), followed by his three earlier adventures of ark-hunting, monkey brain–eating and dad-rescuing on Paramount Network (through 3am/2c).

Best repeat scene: Snakes on a plane in Raiders of the Lost Ark (10:30am/9:30c and 6:30/5:30c).

• You get nearly a full day of Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney dancing and romancing in 1954’s White Christmas on SundanceTV (beginning at 3/2c).

Best repeat scene: This fab four performing the title song in the Technicolor finale.