‘Inventing Anna’: Netflix Series Asks Who Is Anna Delvey? in First Look (VIDEO)

Shondaland is gearing up for its latest addition as Netflix unveiled its first look and premiere date for the upcoming limited series Inventing Anna.

Set to debut on Friday, February 11, 2022, Inventing Anna is a nine-episode show inspired by the true story of a total fake known as Anna Delvey who is portrayed by Ozark‘s starlet Julia Garner. Shonda Rhimes serves as executive producer and showrunner on the highly-anticipated new series which joins her previous Shondaland projects Bridgerton and Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker at Netflix.

The first looks include a new piece of key art and a teaser video, below. Inventing Anna tells the story of an up-and-coming journalist who investigates the case of Anna Delvey, an Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole hearts across New York City’s social scene, along with their money.

The question that will be asked is whether Anna Delvey is a con woman or the perfect example of a new American dream? In the show, the reporter and Anna form a dark and funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and the reporter seeks to answer the question New York City wants to know: who is Anna Delvey?

“Who is this person, who the hell is Anna Delvey?” the reporter, played by Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky asks in the teaser. But what is Anna’s answer? “Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches,” the agitated woman at the center of this series asserts. Joining Garner and Chlumsky in the series are costars Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox.

The show is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks,” by Jessica Pressler who also serves as a producer on the series. Inventing Anna is written by Rhimes, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini. Meanwhile, David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart all direct. Joining Rhimes and Frankel as executive producers are Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Catch the first look, below, and mark your calendars for the arrival of Inventing Anna on Netflix next year.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Inventing Anna, Series Premiere, Friday, February 11, 2022