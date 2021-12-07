The Rock Sweeps, Ellen’s Final Win & More 2021 People’s Choice Awards Highlights

Celebrating this year’s best in entertainment, the People’s Choice Awards returned with an in-person audience to present awards voted on by the fans, for the fans. Hosted by SNL funnyman Kenan Thompson, this year’s ceremony was jam-packed with memorable moments, from major wins to amazing performances, to honoring legendary celebs for their career achievements.

Honored in this year’s prestigious nominees were reality TV and pop culture icon Kim Kardashian West with the Fashion Icon Award, Christina Aguilera with the Music Icon Award, and legendary actress Halle Berry with the night’s top honor, the 2021 People’s Icon Award.

Check out some of the night’s best laughs, speeches, and performances below!

Kenan’s Musical Roast Monologue

Kenan Thompson hosting the 2021 People’s Choice Awards! pic.twitter.com/RgW5JPdoeE — The SNL Network (@thesnlnetwork) December 8, 2021

“Y’all ready for a show tonight?” Host Kenan Thompson started the show with a musical roast monologue, poking fun at several of the night’s top nominees. Comparing the show to the Oscars but with movies people have actually seen, no one was safe from his hilarious comments. Perhaps his funniest dig was at Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, who would become a “White Widow” if husband Colin Jost wouldn’t stop using his SNL bathroom.

The Rock Dominated the Night

“It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” – @TheRock, The Champion of our Hearts. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/ZaOFH0Kd0T — Hulu (@hulu) December 8, 2021

Winning the night’s first award for Male Movie Star, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson took home several awards throughout the night, including Comedy Movie Star, and most notably the 2021 People’s Champion Award for his impactful journey from WWE star to Hollywood legend. Honored for using his fame to help and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds, he recalled his history with the first “people’s champion,” Muhammad Ali. Having known him over the years, Ali permitted him to use the title during wrestling days before working together with the Make a Wish Foundation later on. “What it means to be the people’s champion is so much bigger than me,” he added, before inviting up his Make a Wish guest up on stage, giving the award to her for inspiring him and the world. As the ceremony wrapped up, he ended his time with one of his favorite quotes, telling fans, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”

The People Love Loki

This is the official shoutout to everyone who helps @twhiddleston wake up in the mornings! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/lNcqwc19RE — People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021

The PCAs bowed down to Loki, as the Marvel Disney+ hit series took home the title of Show of 2021, along with Male TV Star for its star Tom Hiddleston. “Wow, I didn’t expect that,” he stated before thanking the show’s cast and crew, stating he will share the award with them. He ended his heartfelt speech by thanking the fans for making his years-long portrayal of the god of mischief the role of a lifetime. “It is a joy and an honor, and it continues to be.”

Simu Liu & Shang Chi‘s First PCAs Wins

The star of this summer’s biggest blockbuster movie, Simu Liu took home his first-ever People’s Choice Award for Action Movie Star his role as the titular Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Thanking the fans for voting, he went on to state that though he is the face of the film, all the credit belongs to everyone who worked on it, including director Destin Daniel Cretton. Recalling his time as a finance student, he encouraged fans to chase their dreams not to wait for permission to do what they want. Later on in the night, the film took home the award for Action Movie of the year, to Liu’s surprise and highly improvised acceptance speech.

Ellen DeGeneres’s Historic 25th PCAs Win

In a bittersweet win, Ellen DeGeneres took home the award for Daytime Talk Show Host of the year for the final season of her legendary talk show. “The show has been the greatest experience of my life. I have enjoyed every bit of it,” she stated. She recalled the joy of making people smile and shining a light on deserving people throughout the show’s 19-year run. Ending her speech on a positive note, she encouraged fans to not let popularity be their goal in life, but rather to be “exactly who you are.” “This has been an amazing experience.”

Kim Kardashian West’s Fashion Icon Award

Honored with this year’s Fashion Icon Award, last year’s winner Tracee Ellis Ross presented the award to Kim Kardashian West, who strutted down the runway stage in an all-black outfit reminiscent of her 2022 Met Gala look. Humbled, she thanked all the designers who believed in her and worked with her over the years, calling the award a “pinch me” moment. She even thanked her ex-husband Kanye West for introducing her to the world of fashion in a new way. “This is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things,” she stated before thanking fans once more.

Black Widow Kicks Butt

Scarlett Johansson’s speech as she wins The Female Movie Star of the Year with Black Widow at the #PCAs pic.twitter.com/4bWTSfdIKq — mcu comfort (@mcucomfort) December 8, 2021

Continuing the streak of Marvel wins, Black Widow and its star Scarlet Johansson took home major awards for Movie of 2021 and Female Action Star. Like Tom Hiddleston, she thanked the fans for accepting and enjoying her portrayal of the Marvel heroine for the past decade. “This is very exciting because it’s the People’s Choice Award, and that’s who we make movies for,” she stated. Thanking the women who helped make her final appearance as the titular character a memorable one, she stated, “I will really treasure this. It means so much to me.”