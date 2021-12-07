‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals: See the Top 8 Perform for America’s Vote (VIDEO)

Season 21 of The Voice is just one week away from crowning its winner and the Top 8 competitors brought their A-game in the latest episode for a chance to earn America’s Vote.

As coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton helped guide them through individual performances, the hopefuls also participated in ’90s-themed duets, filling the evening’s schedule with some showstopping moments.

Among the evening’s lineup were Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen, Team Legend’s Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti, Team Blake’s Lana Scott, Wendy Moten, and Paris Winningham, and Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom. As the evening played out, they also teamed up for their ’90s duets were interspersed throughout the episode’s festivities.

Kicking things off were father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen who sang a Simon & Garfunkel classic. They were followed by Jershika’s solo performance and a brief appearance by West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler and Rita Moreno who stopped by the coaches panel to promote their film.

The performances continued with a ’90s duet from Wendy and Paris as the pair sang Eric Clapton’s “Change The World,” along with solo performances from Lana and Hailey. The second duet featured Jim and Sasha Allen with Lana Scott as they took on Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Holy My Hand.”

As the evening continued, Girl Named Tom presented their solo performance, Joshua and Jerhiska teamed up for their rendition of Alanis Morissette’s “Hand In My Pocket,” and Wendy took on the stage alone. Team Kelly’s Hailey and Girl Named Tom were the final pairing for the ’90s duets with Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On,” as the rest of the episode featured performances from Paris and Joshua.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the evening’s best moments. Tune in to see how America’s Vote turned out heading into the final week of competition when The Voice airs on December 7.

Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen sing Simon & Garfunkle’s “Mrs. Robinson”

Team Legend’s Jershika Maple performs Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down Me”

Team Blake’s Lana Scott sings Carrie Underwood’s “Something in the Water”

Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia performs Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”

Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom sing Joni Mitchell’s “River”

Team Blake’s Wendy Moten performs Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell’s “You’re All I Need to Get By”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Team Blake’s Paris Winningham sings Teddy Pendergrass’ “Close The Door”

Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti performs Celine Dion’s “Ashes”

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC