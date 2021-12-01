Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Disclaimer’ With Cate Blanchett & Kevin Kline Ordered at Apple TV+

Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) is bringing his vision to Apple TV+ with the new series Disclaimer starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

The original series will be written and directed by Cuarón, who is executive producing alongside Blanchett. The project is being crafted under the director’s production company Esperanto Filmoj. Described as a psychological thriller, Disclaimer is based on Renee Knight’s novel of the same name.

Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and well-respected television documentary journalist whose work is comprised of revealing hidden transgressions of long-lauded institutions. When Catherine discovers that an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) has appeared on her bedside table, she’s horrified to learn she’s a central character in the story.

The tale is one she had hoped was long buried in the past, but the story revealing her darkest secret is no longer a secret belonging to her. No additional casting or details about the storyline have been unveiled at this time.

This is the first project to debut from Cuarón after he signed a multi-year deal with Apple TV+ to develop television series exclusively for the streamer. Disclaimer marks the first time Cuarón has directed and written all episodes of an original series.

The director is serving as a producer on Apple’s forthcoming original film Raymond and Ray, which is now in production from Apple Studios. Along with Cuarón and Blanchett, Disclaimer is executive produced by Gabriela Rodriguez, David Levine, Dawn Olmstead, and Steve Golin. Meanwhile, Renee Knight serves as co-executive producer. Stay tuned for more details as Disclaimer gets underway at Apple TV+.

