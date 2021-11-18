Jonah Hill Is Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese’s Grateful Dead AppleTV+ Film

Jonah Hill has found his next project: transforming into Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia.

The Oscar-nominated actor teams up again with Wolf of Wall Street auteur Martin Scorsese for the upcoming, yet-untitled AppleTV+ film. Hill will also produce the movie through his Strong Baby production company with partner Matt Dines.

Grateful Dead is slated to participate in the production of the biopic, with band members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann executive producing along with the late Garcia’s daughter Trixie Garcia, Eric Eisner and Bernie Cahill.

The film will be written by American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski and is expected to chart the Bay Area-based band’s rise to fame in the 1960s. Garcia, whom Hill will be portraying, died in 1995.

Apple is also currently producing Scorsese’s star-studded Killers of the Flower Moon adaptation, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, which recently wrapped filming. Director-producer Scorsese and production company Sikelia Productions inked a first-look deal with AppleTV+ in 2020 for film and TV development.