Michael Bublé’s ‘Christmas in the City’ NBC Special Recruits Camila Cabello, Hannah Waddingham & More

The voice synonymous with the holiday season is heading to NBC as the network unveils plans for Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, a special celebrating the 10th anniversary of Michael Bublé’s chart-topping album, Christmas.

The all-new event brings together a group of all-star guests for a mix of comedy, music, and a solid dose of Christmas spirit. Set to air Monday, December 6 at 10/9c on the network, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City takes the stage at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center.

Among the people joining Bublé for the special’s performances and comedy sketches are musician Leon Bridges, singer Camila Cabello, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, The Muppets‘ Kermit the Frog, and Ted Lasso star and Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham. Bublé will also be accompanied by a 48-piece orchestra for the performances of several holiday favorites.

“I’m especially excited about this year’s show and our phenomenal guests,” Bublé said in a statement. “It will be a night to remember and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Along with this TV special, Bublé’s famed album which has remained at the top of the charts for the past decade is being re-released by Warner/Reprise Records. The 10th anniversary Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box set includes a seven-track bonus CD with two newly-recorded tracks and features other holiday treats.

Bublé executive produces the special along with Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels, Bruce Allen, Erin Doyle, and Tom Corson. Don’t miss the festive event, check out Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City when it airs on NBC this December.

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, Special Premiere, Monday, December 6, 10/9c, NBC