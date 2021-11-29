‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ to Feature Pentatonix, José Feliciano & CNCO

The list of performers for NBC‘s annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center is growing as José Feliciano & CNCO, Pentatonix, and the cast of Broadway’s Come From Away.

Airing Wednesday, December 1, beginning at 8/7c, Christmas in Rockefeller Center makes way for the tree lighting of Rockefeller’s holiday centerpiece. The new musical guests join the previously announced roster that includes Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Hosted by Today‘s co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin, Christmas in Rockefeller Center is gearing up to be one festive celebration. And along with broadcasting on NBC, the special event is set to simulcast live on NBCUniversal’s streamer Peacock.

Prior to the main event, viewers of NBC affiliates from around the country can tune in beginning at 7/6c for a special live hour of coverage that will feature Mario Lopez, Natalie Pasquarella, and David Ushery. And don’t miss a special new promo for Peacock’s forthcoming original holiday competition series Baking It which is hosted by Saturday Night Live alums Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg and begins streaming the next day on December 2.

This Christmas in Rockefeller Center marks the 89th year of the annual tree lighting ceremony which officially began in 1933. Hailing from Elkton, Maryland, this year’s tree is a 79-foot tall Norway Spruce that’s sure to wow onlookers from home and in person.

Don’t miss the newly-announced performers José Feliciano & CNCO, Pentatonix, and the cast of Broadway’s Come From Away as they join the celebration when Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs on NBC and simulcasts live on Peacock.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Wednesday, December 1, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock (live simulcast)

