Amber Ruffin Working On Comedy Pilot ‘Aunties’ For NBC

NBC has given a put pilot commitment to Aunties, a new comedy from comedian and TV host Amber Ruffin, which she is developing alongside The Amber Ruffin Show collaborators Shantira Jackson, Seth Meyers, and Mike Shoemaker.

According to Deadline, the pilot is written by Jackson, who is also a performer, and loosely based on her life. The story revolves around a young woman returning home to help raise the women who raised her. Ruffin will serve as supervisor and executive producer on the show.

Jackson currently works as a writer on Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show and has also written for shows such as Big Mouth, Saved By The Bell, Busy Tonight, and 50 Central. She also recently appeared in a small on-screen role in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her previous acting credits include the web series The Feels and the Comedy Central miniseries 3Peat.

Ruffin joined Late Night with Seth Meyers as a writer in 2014, becoming the first black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. Since 2020, she has hosted her own late-night show, The Amber Ruffin Show, on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. The show received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series earlier this year.

In addition to her late-night work, Ruffin has also written for shows such as Detroiters and A Black Lady Sketch Show. She also co-authored a New York Times best-selling book with her sister, titled You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism.

Universal Television will produce the upcoming pilot, while Meyers and Shoemaker will executive produce alongside development executive Jason Carden.

Aunties, TBA, NBC