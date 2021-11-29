Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson to Host ‘New Year’s Eve’ Party on NBC & Peacock

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are teaming up for a special event on NBC and Peacock with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

The all-star celebration will ring in 2022 with the multi-platinum-selling recording artist, Cyrus, and Saturday Night Live‘s Davidson along with a lineup of guests who have yet to be revealed. These mystery celebrities will also deliver musical performances and participate in other must-see moments leading up to the new year.

Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels is currently attached as an executive producer on the special which will air from Miami on NBC on Friday, December 31 beginning at 10:30/9:30c.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

Along with Michaels, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is executive produced by Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus along with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski. The program is produced by Den of Thieves and Hopetown Entertainment, the later of which is Miley and Tish Cyrus’s production company. Joe DeMaio is set to direct.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, Friday, December 31, 10:30/9:30c, NBC and live-streamed on Peacock