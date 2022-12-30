Countdown to 2023! 7 Must-See New Year’s Specials & More

It’s an auld lang sign of the times: a slew of countdowns to let us bid adieu to 2022 from the comfort of the couch!

Idol’s main man drops the Ball with YouTuber Liza Koshy and country star Jessie James Decker in Times Square, while pop diva Ciara handles Disneyland, Pose’s Billy Porter reports from New Orleans and DJ D-Nice covers L.A.

Jimmie Allen and Elle King host from Music City with ET’s Rachel Smith. Kelsea Ballerini and the Zac Brown Band perform.

It’s Anderson Cooper’s 20th year in the Times Square chaos; unruly pal Andy Cohen joins.

Catch the American Pops Orchestra toasting folk, hip-hop, Broadway, bluegrass, and more with guests Brett Young and Natalie Grant.

Miley Cyrus cohosts with godmother Dolly Parton.

Murdoch Mysteries Marathon (6 am/5c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org)

As a celebration of New Year’s Eve, PBS is running a marathon of Murdoch Mysteries until the next day when they run a New Year’s Day marathon of Midsomer Murders beginning at 6:30 am/5:30c.

The Shaq’tacular Spectacular (6:30/5:30c, Oculus)

Shaquille O’Neal hosts Facebook’s Meta celebration featuring Rob Gronkowski, Cardi B, and more.