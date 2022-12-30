Countdown to 2023! 7 Must-See New Year’s Specials & More

It’s an auld lang sign of the times: a slew of countdowns to let us bid adieu to 2022 from the comfort of the couch!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 (8/7c, ABC)

Idol’s main man drops the Ball with YouTuber Liza Koshy and country star Jessie James Decker in Times Square, while pop diva Ciara handles Disneyland, Pose’s Billy Porter reports from New Orleans and DJ D-Nice covers L.A.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (8 pm, CBS)

Jimmie Allen and Elle King host from Music City with ET’s Rachel Smith. Kelsea Ballerini and the Zac Brown Band perform.

New Year's Eve Live Nashville's Big Bash

(Credit: CBS)

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live (8/7c, CNN)

It’s Anderson Cooper’s 20th year in the Times Square chaos; unruly pal Andy Cohen joins.

United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org)

Catch the American Pops Orchestra toasting folk, hip-hop, Broadway, bluegrass, and more with guests Brett Young and Natalie Grant.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (10:30/9:30c, NBC)

Miley Cyrus cohosts with godmother Dolly Parton.

Andy Cohen Reacts After CNN Bosses Ban Boozy New Year’s Eve Coverage
Andy Cohen Reacts After CNN Bosses Ban Boozy New Year’s Eve Coverage

Murdoch Mysteries Marathon (6 am/5c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org)

As a celebration of New Year’s Eve, PBS is running a marathon of Murdoch Mysteries until the next day when they run a New Year’s Day marathon of Midsomer Murders beginning at 6:30 am/5:30c.

The Shaq’tacular Spectacular (6:30/5:30c, Oculus)

Shaquille O’Neal hosts Facebook’s Meta celebration featuring Rob Gronkowski, Cardi B, and more.

