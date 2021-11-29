‘Black Market’ With Michael K. Williams Sets Season 2 Return After Actor’s Death (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Season 2 of Michael K. Williams‘ docuseries Black Market has arrived as Vice TV announces a premiere date.

Set to debut on Monday, January 10, 2022, Black Market‘s second season explores the complex underworld of illicit trades and unravels how these criminal networks are reshaping our way of life. The late Williams hosts the show which offers a look into the lives of people operating in these illegal markets and how shadow economies have evolved since Season 1.

Particularly in Season 2, viewers will get an up-close look at the conditions in which black markets arise and the reasons why they persist. Williams gives audiences access to the new era of credit card scams, how New York City’s world of boosting and flipping has influenced mainstream fashion, black market body modifications, and much more.

The Emmy-nominated Williams, best known for his roles in shows like Lovecraft Country, The Wire, and Boardwalk Empire, died earlier this year after what was believed to be an accidental drug overdose. It is due to his raw and sincere approach that Black Market is able to share stories of individuals who seek to thrive in a system that repeatedly fails them.

“Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams’ dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice,” said Jesse Angelo, President, Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group. “Michael was a longtime friend of our VICE family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard- especially those in marginalized communities. Michael’s mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes.”

Get a first look at the stories being shared in Season 2 with the trailer, below, and don’t miss the show when it arrives early next year.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Black Market, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 10, 2022, Vice TV