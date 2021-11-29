ABC Sets Unscripted Courtroom Comedy Series ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Premiere (VIDEO)

All rise! Court is now in session. The honorable Steve Harvey is presiding.

ABC has set the premiere of the new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series, Judge Steve Harvey, for Tuesday, January 4, at 8/7c. In the new series, real-life people with real-life conflicts present their case in Harvey’s courtroom. These cases include family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

“Always good to come to court when you can’t lose,” Harvey says in the promo. “In my courtroom, I speak the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. I got a feeling I’m about to hear a whole lot of nonsense.” Watch the video below for more from the series and Harvey’s reactions to the cases presented.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to continue my fruitful partnership with ABC and collaborate with them on my next venture,” Harvey said in a statement. “Viewers tuning into Judge Steve Harvey will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Added Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, “Steve Harvey is completely in his element in this show, and that’s why we love working with him, and fans love watching him. His wit and charm lend itself perfectly for this hilarious courtroom series that features some of the most outrageous cases ever seen on television.”

Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.

Judge Steve Harvey, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 4, 8/7c, ABC