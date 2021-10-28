‘The Voice’ Coaches Head to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ for Sneak Peek Episode

Jimmy Fallon‘s upcoming music and comedy variety game show That’s My Jam is getting some serious star power in its November 29 sneak peek episode as the coaches of The Voice join The Tonight Show host.

Every episode of the new series features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice. Through a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances, they’ll be able to win funds for their charities.

Helping kick things off on a musical high note are The Voice‘s Season 21 panel of coaches including Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. NBC has unveiled a first look photo at the stars with Fallon as they play to win.

Based on the photo, it seems that the teams are Ariana and Blake versus Kelly and John. How it all will pan out remains to be seen, so fans will have to tune in and see which coaches reign supreme in the game show sphere.

Signature games that will be played in That’s My Jam include “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke,” “Perfect Mashup,” “Vinyl Countdown,” and “Slay It, Don’t Spray It.” Following this special presentation, That’s My Jam will make its official premiere in early 2022.

The show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. That’s My Jam is executive produced by Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk. Don’t miss out — tune in for the sneak peek episode and get ready for That’s My Jam‘s big premiere early next year.

That’s My Jam, Sneak Peek premiere episode, Monday, November 29, 10/9c, NBC