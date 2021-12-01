First Look: Johnny & Daniel Strengthen Their Alliance in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4
It is a time for new beginnings and renewed alliances as the fourth season of Cobra Kai premieres Friday, December 31, on Netflix.
When it gets underway, no bond is more crucial than the one between on-and-off rivals Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio).
The pair try to put the brawl at the LaRusso home instigated by Cobra Kai students — led by Kreese (Martin Kove) — behind them and focus on prepping their own students for the upcoming All Valley Karate Tournament that’s months away.
“Many of us used to be enemies, but rivalries don’t need to last forever,” Daniel says. Oh…but some do.
Cobra Kai, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, December 31, Netflix