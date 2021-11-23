‘Dancing With the Stars’: Who Should Host Next Season? (POLL)

It was always going to be tough replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars. And Tyra Banks has certainly had a mixed reaction from fans.

Banks has just ended her second season as host after Monday night’s Season 30 finale. Now many viewers are wondering if the fashionista will return.

While not responsible for the former hosts’ exits, her casting left a sour taste in many longtime fans’ mouths, often criticizing her for taking the focus away from the competitors and pro dancers with her over-the-top wardrobe and inconsistent commentary. Others simply don’t believe that Banks is a good fit with the series, despite her previous hosting experiences.

ABC has yet to confirm whether or not she will be back to host next season. If she doesn’t return, who might replace her? Check out our list of potential hosts who might be considered to front DWTS, and vote for who you want to see host the new season in the poll below.

Tom Bergeron

Fans still have much love for the series’ original host Tom Bergeron, and his absence has certainly been felt since his departure after Season 28. Let go by ABC ahead of the show’s new season, he recalled not being surprised by the network’s decision, stating, “In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved.” The decision came in part from the host speaking out against the inclusion of controversial political contestants in recent seasons, in addition to not seeing “eye-to-eye” with personnel switch-ups over the years. If ABC and Bergeron can work out their differences, perhaps he could return for Season 31 alongside a new co-host, with Tyra, or simply by himself.

Erin Andrews

Joining Bergeron as his co-host in 2014 after coming in third place on Season 10, sports commentator Erin Andrews stood by his side for many seasons before leaving with him in 2020. She admitted in an interview with Us Weekly that she has not watched the show since her departure, but called it “a blessing in disguise,” allowing her more time to focus on sports commentating, her clothing line, podcasts, and trying to have a baby. If Bergeron were ever to return to the series, fans would surely love to see Andrews return as his hosting partner.

Brooke Burke

Before Erin Andrews stood by Bergeron’s side, TV personality and Season 7 winner of DWTS Brooke Burke co-hosted the competition for Seasons 10 through 17. Replaced by Andrews, her exit came as a shocking one to fans and Burke herself, who only found out a few hours before ABC announced her departure. According to an interview with Burke for Us Weekly, the network hired Andrews to draw in a “young male following” via her Fox Sports fans. Executive changes seem to be a running theme in hosts’ exits from the series, but fans who enjoyed the show’s earlier seasons would be delighted to have Burke make a triumphant return to the ballroom.

Alfonso Ribeiro

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro was already a beloved “dancer” before his winning turn on DWTS Season 19, popularizing his character’s famous “Carlton” dance. The actor has followed in Bergeron’s footsteps, replacing him as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, in addition to hosting several game shows over the years. Staying within the DWTS family, he has guest judged on the show’s UK counterpart Strictly Come Dancing several times, often filling in for Bruno Tonioli. Beloved by the show’s fans all over the world, Ribeiro would make a great host for future seasons to come.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough rose to fame on the ballroom dancing competition series, taking home two Mirror Ball trophies and joining the judges’ panel from 2014 to 2017. She returned to the ballroom for the Season 30 finale, filling in for her brother Derek who was out due to COVID-19. Along with numerous acting, music, and judging credits to her name, she has plenty of hosting experience under her belt, having hosted The Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration and returning this year to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration alongside Ariana DeBose. A pro dancer has never hosted the show before, but Hough certainly has the qualifications to do so.

Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy

Longtime DWTS pros Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy may have ended (or soon be ending) their time on the long-running series, but may not be leaving the franchise for good. Recently, Maks joined DWTS Ukraine after judge Grigory Chapkis passed away earlier this year. After competing this season with influencer Olivia Jade, Val hinted that Season 30 will likely be his last. While neither may want to return to the series as a pro, their large fan base and popularity with viewers would make them great candidates for a new hosting position. The two haven’t appeared on the show together in many years, so their on-screen reunion would certainly draw viewers in. With Maks already pre-occupied with DWTS Ukraine, Val could fly solo and host by himself or with a new co-host!

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe danced her way to the Mirror Ball trophy on Season 29 of DWTS, not long before she took up co-hosting duties with Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette. In addition to joining the DWTS Live Tour in 2022, her recent Bachelor Nation hosting upgrade would make her a great choice to be the show’s newest host. Already a part of the ABC family, her serving double hosting duty could help boost ratings for both series, making it a win-win situation for her and the network.

Tyra Banks

Despite receiving mixed reactions from fans, it may be too soon to boot Banks out of the series, but her critiques are easy fixes that can be improved upon next season. But do they need to? While some fans haven’t enjoyed her eccentric wardrobe choices, her outfits shouldn’t reflect her abilities as a host, especially given her vast hosting experience with America’s Next Top Model, America’s Got Talent, and The Tyra Banks Show. DWTS is unlike her previous hosting gigs, and may still be learning how to better fit into the series. The supermodel is enough of a force on her own, but pairing her with a co-host could help her win over longtime DWTS fans. It’s highly likely Banks is here to stay for the foreseeable future, and fans may have to get used to that.