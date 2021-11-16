Derek Hough Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID-19 Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Finale

Less than 24 hours after Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Semi-Finals, judge Derek Hough revealed on social media that he has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“Hey everyone! I have some news to share, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID,” he stated in a video on Instagram.

Encouraging fans to stay safe, he continued, “I just found out and I feel OK. I feel strong. But, I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I’m currently in quarantine, and I’ll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what’s going on.”

His diagnosis marks the third COVID case of the season, after pro dancer Cheryl Burke and her partner Cody Rigsby each tested positive during Episodes 2 and 3, with the two continuing to compete via pre-recorded rehearsal tape and live from their respective homes. Despite their struggles, the couple has managed to secure a coveted spot in the season finale on Monday, November 22, alongside pairs JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

It is unknown how Hough’s case will impact the finale, as it is likely the judge was in close contact with several people on set. Perhaps he may take a page out of Burke and Rigsby’s book, judging the finale performances virtually from home.

Stay tuned for more DWTS finale updates!

Dancing With the Stars, Season 30 Finale, Monday, November 22, 8/7 c, ABC