Tom Bergeron Opens Up About ‘DWTS’ Firing: ‘The Show I Left Was Not The Show I Loved’

Ousted Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron has opened up about his exit from the ABC dancing competition, stating that he “had more fun being fired than virtually anybody.”

Bergeron and his DWTS co-host Erin Andrews were let go by ABC last year and replaced by America’s Next Top Model creator and host Tyra Banks. Speaking about the situation on a recent episode of Bob Saget’s Here for You podcast, the former Hollywood Squares host said, “In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved.”

“So at the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew,” he continued. “I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted… It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads [behind-the-scenes]. It wasn’t a pleasant [experience]. I wasn’t surprised that that was my last season, so there was no blue period. Actually, I think Erin and I had more fun being fired than virtually anybody.”

Bergeron had hosted DWTS since its debut in 2005, with Andrews joining as co-host in 2014. During his time on the show, he received nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, winning the award once in 2012.

While Bergeron spoke positively about his experience on the show, he admitted that he didn’t “see eye-to-eye” with producers in recent years, especially after certain personnel changes. Bergeron had previously been outspoken about including former President Donald Trump’s ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer in the Season 28 cast.

“They’re entitled to do the show the way they think is best. And so I look back at the time I spent there with really great fondness for the vast majority of it,” he added. “And also there are people there on the show performing that I still care about, and I want them to have long careers. I want people to still watch it and support them and understand that. sure, it’s different. But, you know, there’s still very talented people who were going to be on on your screens.”

