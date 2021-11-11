‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Says This Is ‘Probably’ His Last Season

Dancing With The Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy might be ready to hang up his dancing shoes.

Chmerkovskiy and his celebrity dance partner Olivia Jade were recently eliminated from the long-running ABC competition series, and that could be the last time we see the two-time Mirror Ball champion on the show.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show,” Chmerkovskiy told Entertainment Tonight. “I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably.”

He went on to say, “I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

Chmerkovskiy has previously won Dancing With The Stars twice, first with actress Rumer Willis in 2015 and then again in 2016 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Despite his intentions to exit the dance floor, Chmerkovskiy has left the door open for a potential return in the future. “Life is dynamic,” he said. “There’s no burned bridges; there’s nothing but gratitude, again, with the production, with the show.”

He concluded: “I hope I’ve served the show, and this show has definitely changed my life, so it’s mutually love, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Chmerkovskiy will continue dancing as he turns his attention to his and brother Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Dance With Me company.

Speaking with ET after his and Jade’s elimination from Season 30, Chmerkovskiy stated, “It’s been the furthest I’ve gone in, I think, four years, which is so exciting. But again, I’m bummed, sad because I don’t get to spend every day with this young lady. I mean, she’s extraordinary. She’s wonderful. She’s a perfect teammate, perfect student, so I had a blast teaching her how to dance and I had a blast dancing this season.”