Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix has found its leads for its upcoming series The Night Agent, as Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan join the political thriller.

Created by Shawn Ryan and based on author Matthew Quirk’s 2019 New York Times bestseller, The Night Agent is a character-based, action-thriller revolving around a low-level FBI agent working as a phone operator in the basement of the White House. One night, the phone actually rings, propelling the agent into a wild and dangerous conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Basso will portray Peter Sutherland, the low-ranking FBI agent operating the rarely used emergency hotline for American spies. While Buchanan plays Rose Larkin, the terrified civilian and young tech CEO who calls the hotline after assassins come for her aunt and uncle. Peter must protect Rose as the pair work together to uncover a conspiracy that threatens to rock the nation.

Ryan serves as showrunner on the 10-episode series and will also executive produce alongside Marney Hochman, Seth Gordon, Julia Gunn, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou, and David Beaubaire. Gordon will direct the first episode of the season. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

Basso is perhaps best known for his role as Adam Jamison in the Showtime dramedy The Big C. He also appeared in the 2011 science fiction film Super 8 and the 2013 comedy-drama The Kings of Summer. He most recently played J.D. Vance in Ron Howard‘s Hillbilly Elegy, based on Vance’s 2016 memoir of the same name.

Buchanan is known for her roles in the New Zealand television shows Filthy Rich and The New Legends of Monkey. Her more recent credits include appearances in the Netflix sci-fi drama Sweet Tooth and the Apple TV+ comedy-drama Mr. Corman.

