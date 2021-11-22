‘As We See It’ Teases Challenges & Triumphs in a First Look at Jason Katims’ New Series (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video is delivering a dose of heartwarming drama in the first trailer for its upcoming Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights) created series As We See It.

Set to premiere Friday, January 21, 2022, on the streaming service, the eight-episode series follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), a trio of twenty-something roommates who are all on the autism spectrum. Along with announcing the premiere date, Amazon is also unveiling some first looks at the show with new key art and a trailer, below.

As We See It chronicles Jack, Harrison, and Violet’s journeys as they strive to get jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that often eludes them. Helping them get there are their families, an unrelenting aide, and each other.

The three actors, who all identify as living on the autism spectrum, will be joined by costars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou. In the preview, below, Mandy says, “Let’s check in on how our weekly goals are going. As a part of moving into this apartment, we all agreed on a certain set of goals,” she reminds the trio that are all seeking something different in life.

Jack appears to be seeking friends, Violet is searching for a romance, and Harrison just wants to get out and do things without being overwhelmed. Helping bring their stories to life are Katims who serves as showrunner and writer as well as executive producer alongside Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, and Udi Segal.

Don’t miss the heartwarming stories unfold, check out the trailer for As We See It, below, and tune in for all eight episodes when the series premieres in early 2022.

